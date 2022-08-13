Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 3.1 %
Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.08.
