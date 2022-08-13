Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70-$10.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CRL opened at $233.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

