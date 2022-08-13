ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

CHX opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in ChampionX by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

