CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.90.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

