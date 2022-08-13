CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$5.25 at ATB Capital

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.90.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. Equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.