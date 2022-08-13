CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.90.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.65 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$3.11.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares in the company, valued at C$801,512.15. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

