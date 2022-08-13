CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CESDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of CESDF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,922. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

