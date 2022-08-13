Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $34.86 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CEREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.