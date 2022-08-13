Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CERE opened at $34.86 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

