Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.
Cepton Stock Performance
Cepton stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. Cepton has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cepton in the second quarter valued at $27,000.
Cepton Company Profile
Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.
