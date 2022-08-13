Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) PT Lowered to $2.00

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Stock Performance

Cepton stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.57. Cepton has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $80.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cepton in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.