Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

