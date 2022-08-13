Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) COO Sells $752,453.00 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 115,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $752,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,332,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,661,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Centennial Resource Development Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,091 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

