Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.0747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

