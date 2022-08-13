Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.90. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.
Cementos Argos Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.
Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.0747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.
About Cementos Argos
Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Argos (CMTOY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.