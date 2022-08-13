Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CLBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

