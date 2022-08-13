Cellebrite DI (CLBT) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) is one of 414 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cellebrite DI to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellebrite DI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cellebrite DI Competitors 1628 11213 24132 527 2.63

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $9.71, indicating a potential upside of 81.92%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI’s rivals have a beta of -9.74, indicating that their average share price is 1,074% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cellebrite DI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 57.45% -23.82% 5.24% Cellebrite DI Competitors -90.05% -64.99% -9.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $246.25 million $71.40 million 7.22 Cellebrite DI Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 32.21

Cellebrite DI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cellebrite DI. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

