Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CE opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.13. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Celanese by 20.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Celanese by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Celanese by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

