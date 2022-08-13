CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CEAD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,024. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEA Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in CEA Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.