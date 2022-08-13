CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Update

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the July 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of CEAD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,024. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
