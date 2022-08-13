CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.10

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.10 and traded as high as C$65.02. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$64.05, with a volume of 308,190 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.11.

CCL Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

CCL Industries Company Profile

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,138,382.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,138,382.22. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,434,451.80. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,138,382.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,138,382.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 658,004 shares of company stock worth $39,456,326.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

