CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.11.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$73.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.09.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 72,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at C$4,341,262.69. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Insiders purchased a total of 658,004 shares of company stock valued at $39,456,326 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

