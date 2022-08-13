CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.