Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Up 91.9% in July

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLST. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

