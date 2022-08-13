Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Cars.com Stock Up 5.7 %

CARS stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $938.50 million, a PE ratio of 172.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,833,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 343,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

