CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
MTBC stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
