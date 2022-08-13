CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTBC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

MTBC stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

