Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:CAH traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.32. 5,356,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

