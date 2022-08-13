Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Mizuho

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

