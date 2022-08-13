Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

