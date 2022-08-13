Cardinal Health, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 36.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 300.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

