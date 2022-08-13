Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

Shares of CS opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

