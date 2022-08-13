Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.16.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of CS opened at C$3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper
In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$100,306.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.