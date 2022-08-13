Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Short Interest Update

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capstone Companies Stock Down 4.6 %
CAPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,819. Capstone Companies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Capstone Companies
