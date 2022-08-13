Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $373,655.00

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Cappasity has a market cap of $588,485.58 and approximately $373,655.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,545.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00064445 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

