CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion N/A $1.69 billion $1.36 13.27 CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand.

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 14.64% 18.36% 8.83% CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandvik AB (publ) and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 0 4 6 0 2.60 CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats CapitaLand on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About CapitaLand

(Get Rating)

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.