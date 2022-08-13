Capital One Financial Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MEG. TheStreet lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

NYSE MEG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.