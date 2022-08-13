Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,039.28

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,039.28 ($60.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,160 ($62.35). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,160 ($62.35), with a volume of 80,504 shares changing hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,039.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,075.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.80.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, for a total transaction of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

