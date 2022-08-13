Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.4 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock remained flat at $1.96 on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

