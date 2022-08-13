Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 479,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,892,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.34. 3,095,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,628. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.