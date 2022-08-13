Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Porch Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,988.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

