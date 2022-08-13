Cannell & Co. Sells 3,042 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Alleghany by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:Y traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $838.50. 44,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,235. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $834.59 and its 200 day moving average is $791.07.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $17.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

