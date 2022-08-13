Cannell & Co. Sells 119,500 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cannell & Co. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 119,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,677 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 289.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 336,967 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 250,387 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4,617.9% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,810 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 854,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 18,440,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,530,766. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.