Cannell & Co. Decreases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SJR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 416,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,733. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

