Cannell & Co. Acquires 100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,274,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,546,544. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

