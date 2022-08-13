Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) vs. Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Financial Survey

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics -29,132.26% -18.07% -11.94% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 747.86 -$36.12 million ($0.81) -4.15 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Candel Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Candel Therapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 301.19%. Big Cypress Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.38%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Candel Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.