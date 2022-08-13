Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cancom from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CCCMF stock remained flat at $66.12 during trading hours on Friday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

