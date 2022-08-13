Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$213.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a C$208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$162.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.15 and a 1-year high of C$203.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.