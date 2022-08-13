Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$213.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.33.

Shares of CDNAF traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 677. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $122.26 and a 12 month high of $160.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

