Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Camtek worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

