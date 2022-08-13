Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,227. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.