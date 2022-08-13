Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.53 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.61. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

