Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $147.76 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

