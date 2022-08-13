Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 8,231 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

