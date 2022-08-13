Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 7,750 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.