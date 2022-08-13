Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 4,442 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

