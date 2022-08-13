Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

